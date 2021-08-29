Hilton Foundation International donates to Mama Happy Foundation

The Hilton Foundation International, a non-governmental organization (NGO) based in Accra, has donated assorted items to the Mama Happy Life Enhancement Foundation (MAHLEF), which focuses on teenage mothers and children in Tema Newtown.

Over 50 teenagers and children would benefit from the items which comprise soft drinks, water, sacks of rice, clothing, detergents and toiletries.

Mr Christian Hilton, the founder, said it was to show love and offer hope to the children and the community .

He expressed the belief that the little things done to put smiles on the faces of the children would go a long way to impact their lives.

Hilton Foundation, Mr Hilton stated, was founded to discover and help orphans and less privileged in society to maximize whatever talents they had in area of music and other vocation.

Mrs Joyce Hilton, Secretary to the Foundation, said they hope to support the teenage mothers and children with sewing machines and other equipment, which would aid in their development.

She said if teenage mothers were trained to do something worthwhile with their skills, it would enable them to carve a niche for themselves in the job market.

The Reverend Mrs Georgina Happy Crentsil, MAHLEF Founder, expressed gratitude to the NGO for the kind gesture, adding that the items would bring relief to the beneficiaries.

She said the foundation housed teenage mothers, pre-adolescents with no place to stay, young orphaned children and vulnerable widows who constantly needed support, care and love.

She therefore called on other benevolent institutions and individuals to visit their home located in Bankuman, Tema Newtown and extend a helping hand to these teenage mothers and their children as they had utilities and other bills to pay.