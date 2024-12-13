‘His Majesty King Mohammed VI’ Power Plant Inaugurated in Niamey, Niger

A power plant offered by “His Majesty, King Mohammed VI,” through the Kingdom of Morocco to the Republic of Niger has been inaugurated.

The power plant was inaugurated on Thursday 12 Dexember 2024 in Niamey under the High Patronage of Brigadier General Abdourrahmane Tiani, President of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP), and presided over by Niger’s Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, the inauguration ceremony was attended by a significant Moroccan delegation.

This included the ambassador and Director-General of the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI), Mohamed Methqal; the Director-General of the National Office of Electricity and Potable Water (ONEE), Tarik Hamane; and His Majesty’s ambassador in Niamey, Allal El Achab.

Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, this power plant, with an electricity production capacity of 22.5 MVA (20 MW), is located in the Gamkaley industrial area of Niamey. It will contribute to improving the electricity supply for Niger’s population and strengthening the country’s energy sovereignty.

This donation from the Kingdom of Morocco is part of the strengthening of fraternal bilateral relations in the face of Niger’s severe energy crisis. The “His Majesty King Mohammed VI” power plant is a testament to a fruitful bilateral cooperation enriched by solidarity-driven initiatives aimed at the prosperity of both nations and the development of a stable and emerging Niger.

The plant reflects the ambitious vision of active solidarity championed by His Majesty King Mohammed VI in support of sustainable human development across the African continent. It also aligns with major initiatives launched by the Sovereign to support the development of Sahel countries, such as the Royal Initiative to facilitate these countries’ access to the Atlantic Ocean.

The project, coordinated by the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation, was completed in a short time frame and entrusted to a joint team comprising representatives from ONEE and Niger’s Electricity Company (NIGELEC).

The inauguration of the “His Majesty King Mohammed VI” power plant was also attended by members of the CNSP, the transitional government, the diplomatic corps, representatives of international organizations, members of the Moroccan community in Niger, civil society, and Nigerien religious institutions.