Tuesday, November 26, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Business

    Hisense Black Friday Blowout: Unbeatable Deals on TVs, Appliances, and More

    By: Prosper Kay

    Date:

    Epic deals await prospective buyers at the Hisense Black Friday Blowout, happening from November 28 to 30.

    A release from the Hisesnse Ghana Marketing department stated “Hisense Ghana is unleashing massive discounts on a huge range of products, so you can upgrade your home for less.”

    It added “Here’s what awaits you:
    Jaw-dropping deals on top-of-the-line Hisense TVs – experience immersive entertainment like never before!
    Cool savings on energy-efficient air conditioners – beat the heat and stay comfortable all year round.
    Incredible discounts on refrigerators, gas cookers, microwaves, and other kitchen appliances.

    “Make your culinary dreams a reality!
    Slashing prices on home essentials like kettles, irons, air fryers, and vacuum cleaners – simplify your daily routine with smart appliances.

    “But that’s not all! Enjoy peace of mind with up to 5 years of warranty on all purchases, protecting you against manufacturer defects.
    “Don’t miss out on this epic Black Friday event! Head to your nearest Hisense showroom from November 28th to 30th and grab these incredible deals before they’re gone.”

    ” Our showroom Locations
    GREATER ACCRA:
    East Legon, North Industrial Area, Accra – Tudu, Accra – Opera Square, Lapaz, Dansoman, Westhills Mall, Broadcasting, Achimota Mall, Kissieman, Baatsona, Junction Mall, Tema Comm. 1, Tema Comm 25, Amrahia

    ASHANTI REGION:
    Kumasi City Mall, Adum – Kumasi, Kumasi – Post Office, Kumasi – Tafo
    Obuasi

    WESTERN REGION
    Takoradi Opp. Abeiku Container – Market Circle, Tarkwa

    CENTRAL REGION
    Kasoa, Mankessim

    BONO/BONO EAST REGION
    Sunyani, Techiman

    NORTHERN REGION
    Tamale

    VOLTA REGION
    Hohoe

    EASTERN REGION
    Koforidua

    WEBSITE: www.hisense.com.gh

    SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES:
    Facebook: @hisenseghanaofficial Instagram:@ghana_hisense Twitter: @ghana_hisense
    Youtube: HisenseGhana.”

    Previous article
    Africatalyst calls for IDA-Led Local Currency Loans to Protect Low Income Countries from Exchange Rate Risks
    Next article
    Hate speech is a driver of social conflict, addressing it requires joint efforts from everyone, say youth
    Prosper Kay
    Prosper Kay

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Mohammed VI Foundation for Science and Health Launches African Academy of Health Sciences in Dakhla

    Prosper Kay Prosper Kay -
    Dakhla - The Mohammed VI Foundation for Science and...

    AMCE chooses SAP, Converge to revolutionise healthcare delivery in Nigeria

    AMA AMA -
    Brian Deaver, CEO at AMCE, says the partnership will...

    1Day Africa Study Highlights R21 Vaccine as a Cost-Effective Solution to Malaria Compared to Popular Interventions

    AMA AMA -
    A groundbreaking study by 1Day Africa, the African chapter of U.S. public...

    Accra’s Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Illuminates Christmas Spirit with “Light the World” Celebration

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    It was a night of bright lights, soothing music,...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    Mohammed VI Foundation for Science and Health Launches African Academy of Health Sciences in Dakhla

    World News 0
    Dakhla - The Mohammed VI Foundation for Science and...

    AMCE chooses SAP, Converge to revolutionise healthcare delivery in Nigeria

    ama 0
    Brian Deaver, CEO at AMCE, says the partnership will...

    1Day Africa Study Highlights R21 Vaccine as a Cost-Effective Solution to Malaria Compared to Popular Interventions

    ama 0
    A groundbreaking study by 1Day Africa, the African chapter of U.S. public...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE