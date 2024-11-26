Hisense Black Friday Blowout: Unbeatable Deals on TVs, Appliances, and More

Epic deals await prospective buyers at the Hisense Black Friday Blowout, happening from November 28 to 30.

A release from the Hisesnse Ghana Marketing department stated “Hisense Ghana is unleashing massive discounts on a huge range of products, so you can upgrade your home for less.”

It added “Here’s what awaits you:

Jaw-dropping deals on top-of-the-line Hisense TVs – experience immersive entertainment like never before!

Cool savings on energy-efficient air conditioners – beat the heat and stay comfortable all year round.

Incredible discounts on refrigerators, gas cookers, microwaves, and other kitchen appliances.

“Make your culinary dreams a reality!

Slashing prices on home essentials like kettles, irons, air fryers, and vacuum cleaners – simplify your daily routine with smart appliances.

“But that’s not all! Enjoy peace of mind with up to 5 years of warranty on all purchases, protecting you against manufacturer defects.

“Don’t miss out on this epic Black Friday event! Head to your nearest Hisense showroom from November 28th to 30th and grab these incredible deals before they’re gone.”

” Our showroom Locations

GREATER ACCRA:

East Legon, North Industrial Area, Accra – Tudu, Accra – Opera Square, Lapaz, Dansoman, Westhills Mall, Broadcasting, Achimota Mall, Kissieman, Baatsona, Junction Mall, Tema Comm. 1, Tema Comm 25, Amrahia

ASHANTI REGION:

Kumasi City Mall, Adum – Kumasi, Kumasi – Post Office, Kumasi – Tafo

Obuasi

WESTERN REGION

Takoradi Opp. Abeiku Container – Market Circle, Tarkwa

CENTRAL REGION

Kasoa, Mankessim

BONO/BONO EAST REGION

Sunyani, Techiman

NORTHERN REGION

Tamale

VOLTA REGION

Hohoe

EASTERN REGION

Koforidua

