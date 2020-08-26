Hisense Donates Ambulance To Apinto Government Hospital

Hisense Ghana Limited, has donated an ambulance to the Apinto Government Hospital to enhance quality health care delivery in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region.

The ambulance valued $45,000 was fitted with the relevant medical equipment.

Handing over the vehicle on behalf of Mr Amandu Yahaya, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hisense Ghana, Nana Ama Mcbrown, a brand ambassador of the company, said the goodwill formed part of the company’s social responsibility.

She said the household and electronics appliances firm which had assisted many communities over the years, had plans to extend the generosity to most societies to help improve upon their standard of living.

Nana Ama Mcbrown cautioned drivers who provide ambulance services to be extra careful on the road to avoid accidents as it was meant to save lives.

Dr. Frank Baidoe-Ansah, medical superintendent of Apinto Government Hospital, who received the keys to the ambulance thanked the company for the timely intention which would help refer emergency cases on time for further medical attention.

“When the government brought in the ambulance, it was really helpful but then it was not enough, so this ambulance which is owned by the Hospital will add on and give us the opportunity to handle many emergencies and referral cases better,” he said.

He therefore, expressed appreciation to the donor and promised the vehicle would be properly maintained to enable them serve the citizenry better.

Nana Kwabena Fosu III, Kurontehene of Apinto Traditional Area, also thanked management of Hisense Ghana Limited for coming to the Hospital’s aid.