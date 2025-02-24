Hisense Ghana extends a warm welcome to Wendy Shay, their newest brand ambassador

Afrobeats artist and ‘Survivor’ hitmaker Wendy Shay has become the latest artist affiliated with multinational appliance manufacturer Hisense Ghana. The announcement coincided with her 29th birthday, making it a noteworthy occasion that deserved a bomb reveal.

As expected from such a prominent partnership, Wendy Shay took to social media to share the news with her 3.1M Instagram followers. Before the announcement, however, she was just as surprised as her fans by the grand reveal from her team. They lined the path to her kitchen with rose petals that led to one of the brand’s latest French door fridges, stacked with roses and her new contract.

In an accompanying post, Wendy Shay expressed her excitement: “I’m officially a brand ambassador for Hisense Ghana! 🙌🏾✨ What a way to celebrate my birthday 😭🎂 thank you @hisense_ghana for this grand birthday gift …” She also extended appreciation to Nana Ama McBrown, adding, “And Her Excellency madam Hisense @iamamamcbrown thank you so much for the call 🙈❤️ and the warm welcome to the big family 🧚🏽‍♀️✨ And my team ..you guys really pulled this off we will have a meeting 😃😩.”

While Wendy Shay relishes her new role as Hisense Ghana’s brand ambassador, you can stream her latest Afrobeats song, ‘Psycho,’ in all music stores worldwide here: https://onerpm.link/wendy-psycho