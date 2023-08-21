Hisense gives Medeama new bus 

Multiple award-winning company, Hisense Ghana, has presented a brand new 45-seater to Ghana Premier League champions – Medeama Sporting Club, at a ceremony in Tarkwa.

The gesture by the renowned home appliances giants recognised the team’s outstanding performance, by emerging as winners in the Ghana 2022-23 league season.

At the presentation ceremony at the Tarkwa Community Centre on Friday, Hisense’s brand ambassador Nana Ama McBrown said, “Tarkwa means so much to my boss. Tarkwa often punctuates his statements because he is a native of this town and always wants to do more for his hometown.

“Hisense says ayekoo to Medeama, considering the competitive nature of this years Ghana Premier League competition.

“It is in recognition of your hard work. It is a gift from Hisense Ghana for your efforts.” Nana Ama McBrown expressed her gratitude on behalf of Hisense Ghana and wished the team well in their African campaign.

Club president Moses Parker thanked Hisense Ghana for the support saying, “We are eternally grateful to Hisense for this valuable gift. We cannot thank you enough.What I will say is that patronizing Hisense Ghana products and it will urge Hisense Ghana to do more for Medeama, Tarkwa and Ghana sports.

“Let’s continue to support Hisense and purchase their products.”