Hissein Brahim Taha Calls on Member States To Promote Role of Older Persons

On the International Day of Older Persons, which is celebrated by the international community on the first of October every year, following a resolution by the United Nations General Assembly on December 14, 1990, His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC),

Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, called on Member States and the international community to join efforts to provide opportunities for older persons and increase their capabilities to face various challenges, especially in the areas of peace, security and development, with the aim of building societies where justice and equality prevail among all generations.

The Secretary-General stressed that the OIC recognizes the importance of providing protection for older persons in ensuring the well-being of society. The resolutions adopted by the OIC have affirmed that the social dimension is essential to achieving sustainable development and that investing in social protection is a means to that end. The first session of the OIC Ministerial Conference on Social Development, held in Istanbul in 2019, adopted the OIC Strategy on the Protection and Well-being of the Elderly in Member States, and the Second Session of the said conference, held in Cairo on 5 June 2023, adopted a resolution that called for strengthening cooperation between OIC Member States in social fields, especially the preservation of welfare and social security for the elderly.

In this context, the Secretary-General urged Member States to promote and support older persons, improve their conditions, provide them with a supportive environment, continue to benefit from their expertise, revive their role within their societies, and promote best practices in dealing with them. He called on the relevant OIC organs and institutions and partner institutions to work towards supporting the efforts of Member States in this field.

The theme chosen by the United Nations to celebrate the 2023 International Day of Older Persons was: “Fulfilling the Promises of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for Older Persons: Across Generations”.