Historic Moment: All-Female Officials to Officiate MTN FA Cup Final

For the first time in MTN FA Cup history, an all-female officiating team has been appointed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for the upcoming final, marking a significant milestone for gender equality in Ghanaian football.

The match, scheduled for Sunday, June 23, 2024, at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon, will feature clubs from the Bono Region, Nsoatreman, and Bofoakwa Tano, kicking off at 6 PM and broadcast live on StarTimes.

The officials selected for this historic occasion are Referee Rita Boateng Nkansah, Assistant Referee 1 Alice Farizua Chakule, Assistant Referee 2 Patricia Kyeraa, 4th Referee Juliet Appiah, and Match Commissioner Naa Odofoley Nortey.

Supporters are encouraged to rally behind these trailblazing women as they take charge of this prestigious final, demonstrating their competence and breaking new ground in Ghanaian football officiating.