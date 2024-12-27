Historic “Ultimate Legacy” Night Sets New Milestone for Ghanaian Boxing

In a night that will be remembered as a historic milestone for Ghanaian boxing, Legacy Rise Sports hosted the spectacular “Ultimate Legacy” Night at the iconic Bukom Boxing Arena.

The event, which showcased eight thrilling bouts and celebrated the fusion of sports and entertainment, brought together boxing enthusiasts, celebrities, and dignitaries for an unforgettable evening.

The highly anticipated bouts included electrifying matchups such as Kevin Abraham vs. Prince Tetteh, Stanley Nyantakyi vs. Emmanuel Odoi, Abu Kamoko vs. Daniel Addo, Samuel Takyi vs. Odalai Lamptey, and David Bawa vs. Ahmed Abdula. Each fight kept the crowd on the edge of their seats, highlighting the immense talent within Ghana’s boxing community.

Adding to the evening’s excitement were sensational musical performances by celebrated artists Sefa, King Jerry, Olivetheboy, Lasmid and Fameye, who captivated the audience with their dynamic performances.

The event was graced by the presence of renowned personalities, including international superstar Davido, Ghanaian boxing legend Azumah Nelson, and a host of other prominent Ghanaian sports figures.

The highlight of the night was the attendance by President-elect John Dramani Mahama, father of Legacy Rise Sports CEO, Mr. Sharaf Mahama.

In his address, Mr. Sharaf Mahama expressed heartfelt gratitude to attendees and supporters, saying, “Tonight is a testament to what we can achieve together. Your unwavering support fuels our mission to uplift boxing and sports in Ghana. Let us rally together to create legacies in sports and inspire generations to come.”

The “Ultimate Legacy” Night not only celebrated the athletes and entertainers but also reaffirmed Legacy Rise Sports’ commitment to revitalizing Ghana’s boxing landscape. The event successfully bridged the gap between sports, entertainment, and community, creating a legacy that will inspire future generations of athletes and fans.

With this historic event, Legacy Rise Sports has solidified its position as a trailblazer in promoting boxing and sports development in Ghana. The night’s resounding success promises an exciting future for Ghanaian sports on the global stage.