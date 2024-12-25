History: Bridging the Legacy of King Prempeh I and Nana Yaa Asantewaa

In late 2017, while living in London, I found myself overwhelmed by a surge of emotion every time the name Nana Yaa Asantewaa came up in conversation.

Her name, which had not been part of my formal education, kept appearing unexpectedly, drawing my thoughts and emotions into a whirlwind. It was as though the universe was calling my attention to her, and I couldn’t ignore it. Something profound was stirring inside me, but I couldn’t immediately comprehend what it meant. Seeking clarity, I reached out to a trusted spiritual elder for guidance. Their advice was simple yet profound: “Learn about Nana Yaa Asantewaa.”

Thus began a deep journey into the history of Ghana, one that would take me far beyond my initial curiosity. It was not just about discovering a figure from the past; it was about confronting my own connection to a history I had never fully explored.

My first steps led me to the War of the Golden Stool, a defining chapter in Nana Yaa Asantewaa’s life. As I researched her defiance and leadership, the story of King Prempeh I, the Asantehene who was exiled to the Seychelles by the British, emerged alongside it. This revelation sparked something inside me, a yearning to visit the Seychelles not just to learn, but to understand, to confront the emotions her story had evoked within me.

Growing up in England, I was taught little about Ghanaian history, and during my time at Ghana International School in Accra, the stories of Nana Yaa Asantewaa and King Prempeh I were similarly absent. I realized that the history of the Ashanti Kingdom, rich with lessons of courage, resilience, and identity, had been overlooked in my upbringing. It was a truth I had to face, one that ignited my pursuit to learn more.

The culmination of my search led me to the Seychelles in early 2018. Accompanied by a close friend, I arrived with no clear plan, only an instinctual pull toward the land that had once been home to King Prempeh I during his 24 years in exile. The first encounter with the island left an indelible mark on me. As our taxi made its way to Beau Vallon Beach, the driver casually gestured toward a hill and remarked, “That’s where King Prempeh lived when he was exiled in Seychelles.” The weight of his words, combined with the serene beauty of the island, made it feel as though I had stepped into a living history.

This visit deepened my connection to both the Seychelles and Ghana, and within a few months, I returned to the island. I settled into the creative community, eventually becoming involved in cultural events like Fon Lanmal and helping establish Seychelles Fashion Week. Through these experiences, I began to see the cultural bridges between the two nations, Ghana and Seychelles, in ways I hadn’t anticipated.

My involvement in the island’s creative community was an opportunity to give back while honoring the legacy of both King Prempeh I and Nana Yaa Asantewaa. This led to my most significant contribution: curating The King in Exile exhibition in November 2024. Initially conceived as a short two-week showcase at the National Library, the exhibition’s impact was so profound that it was extended into a three-month cultural landmark. For the first time, archival photographs and documents—never before displayed together—revealed the full story of King Prempeh I, from his exile to his triumphant return, offering a deeply personal tribute to his legacy.

The exhibition was officially inaugurated by President Wavel Ramkalawan and First Lady Linda Ramkalawan of Seychelles, underscoring the powerful cultural ties between the two countries. Their presence at the opening highlighted the mutual respect and shared values, making the exhibition an important cultural and diplomatic moment.

In many ways, the King in Exile exhibition was more than just a display of history—it was a mission to honor figures whose leadership and resilience shaped both Ghana and the Seychelles. The stories of King Prempeh I and Nana Yaa Asantewaa are not merely historical—they are living examples of the strength and endurance required to confront adversity and lead with purpose.

King Prempeh I’s story is one of immense sacrifice. In 1896, he made the courageous decision to surrender to the British forces, thereby preventing the complete annihilation of his people. His choice protected the Sika Dwa Kofi, the Golden Stool, a sacred symbol of the Ashanti Kingdom’s sovereignty. In his 24 years of exile in the Seychelles, King Prempeh I displayed remarkable diplomatic skill, learning English to communicate effectively with the British and securing his eventual freedom. His willingness to adapt, including accepting baptism by the Anglican Church, demonstrated his strategic brilliance while maintaining his cultural and spiritual integrity. His legacy is one of resilience, sacrifice, and the preservation of heritage in the face of colonial forces.

Similarly, Nana Yaa Asantewaa’s legacy as the Warrior Queen is defined by her bravery and resolve during the War of the Golden Stool. In response to the British threat to capture the Golden Stool, she led an army of 5,000 warriors, declaring, “If you, the men of Asante, will not go forward, then we the women will.” Her leadership and guerrilla tactics successfully protected the sacred stool, preserving the spiritual and cultural identity of the Ashanti people. The British sought to discredit her, using a humiliating photograph to strip her of dignity. But her strength was unmatched, and her resilience ensured that the Golden Stool remained untouched and in Asante hands.

Together, King Prempeh I and Nana Yaa Asantewaa embody the complex nature of leadership—resilience, courage, and the ability to forgive. Their stories are not just historical artifacts but timeless lessons in the power of unity, forgiveness, and the preservation of cultural identity. Their sacrifices were not only for their time but for all generations to come.

The King in Exile exhibition, now extended until February 2025, remains an extraordinary cultural event, reminding us that their legacies are not just part of the past—they are part of the present and future. The exhibition is a living tribute to the resilience of these leaders, and it serves as a reminder that true greatness is born from the ability to transform suffering into strength.

As a Ghanaian fashion designer and cultural advocate, I have always sought to honor African heritage through my work. My involvement in the King in Exile exhibition was a natural extension of this mission, bridging history and modern expression to ensure that these extraordinary leaders and their legacies are not forgotten.

By connecting the stories of King Prempeh I and Nana Yaa Asantewaa to the present day, we are reminded of the power of cultural identity and the enduring strength of the human spirit. Their legacy continues to inspire us to stand against injustice, lead with purpose, and honor the sacrifices made by those who came before us.