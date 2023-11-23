History must look back at COP28 as a decisive moment of change

With one week to go, some critical insights you should have to hand about COP28:COP28 has the first Global Stocktake. The science tells us—and nature is showing

us—that we must act with urgency to keep 1.5 within reach.

We need to take urgent, aggressive, and ambitious action by 2030 to reduce emissions, build climate resilience, and transform climate finance as a response to the Global Stocktake.

COP28 is an inflection point, not a checkpoint, for climate action. Decisive

moments require decisive leadership. COP28 will deliver an urgent call for decisive

action to bridge critical gaps by 2030, setting a path to deliver the most ambitious

response to the Global Stocktake.

COP28 must set a new pathway by: fast tracking the energy transition, fixing climate

finance, operationalizing the L&D fund, as mandated, impact real lives through action on

food, health, and nature, and leave a legacy to reduce emissions everywhere.

COP28 will harness the momentum that is building. We have seen breakthroughs on

loss and damage, with substantial pledges from the EU. We have seen progress on

replenishment of the Green Climate Fund and encouraging signs on the $100bn pledge,

but we must see much more. We have seen over 85% of the global economy commit on

to tripling global renewable capacity. And we have seen the world’s biggest economies

— the US and China—align around methane emission reductions. All of this is positive

momentum before COP28 has even begun.

COP28 will create an environment that supports multilateralism where a

convergence of political will and practical measures, of negotiated text and real-world

actions – leads to an era of climate conferences defined by action as much as by

agreement.

COP28 needs the parties to work together and to come forward with solutions that

can achieve alignment, common ground, and consensus. Urgent action is required to

keep 1.5C within reach.

COP28 will be the most inclusive ever because it needs to be. Business,

Governments, NGOs, Philanthropy, Indigenous Peoples and Youth, will all come with an

action mindset to deliver solutions across mitigation, adaptation, means of

implementation and finance, that keeps 1.5 within reach.

COP28 will open with decisive action at the World Climate Action Summit and

Global Local Action Summit. Global and subnational leaders will come together and

unveil ambitious announcements which will help drive global climate action.

COP28 places Food and Health at the heart of climate action. COP28 is bringing

together the world’s governments to support action on food and health through both our

declarations and then a call for real action.

COP28 will ensure that the most vulnerable to climate change must not be

forgotten. Parties must be ready to operationalize the L&D fund and deliver on global

adaptation.

COP28 conducted an extensive and comprehensive listening tour. We understood

that trust has been broken, that the critical success factors for climate action were not in

place, and that the global process was not inclusive. COP28 has taken onboard these

lessons and looks to address them this December.

As we lead into COP28, let me again stress that we must unite, we must act and we must

deliver in Dubai.