Hitboy Kellz Features Buju on New Single: “Ebere”

Hitboy Kellz collaborates with Buju on the song “Ebere”, delivering a blend of miracle and magic in this flow-easy pop music.

“Ebere” which translates to “Grace” is a motivational anthem that inspires without being preachy. The song reveals a more vulnerable side of the artists as they narrate with witty lines and humour the everyday struggles of young people trying to navigate their way through life.

The refreshing thing about the song is the feeling of hope that it leaves you with at the hook and lets you know life is not all doom and gloom as Ebere (grace) comes through.

ABOUT HITBOY KELLZ

Kelechi Godswill Okaegbu Wali known as Hitboy Kellz is a singer, songwriter, producer and one of the most promising acts from South-South Nigeria. He released his first ever single in 2018 and has since then won multiple awards and industry recognition with his previous release making it to Dj Cuppy’s published list of favourite new songs. His style of music fuses rhythm and blues, dancehall and afrobeat beautifully.