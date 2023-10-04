Hitz car Work and Pay is alleged to be duping Ghanaians

A company named, Hitz Work & Pay Cars, located at the ACP junction in Pokuase, a surburb in Accra, is alleged to be engaging in fraudulent activities.

Over the years, the company promised a work and pay scheme whereby they charge clients 10% of any car of choice and promised delivery within 90 days — once their clients make a deposit.

It is said by its accusers that after the expiration of the 90 days that the company starts giving excuses, without fulfilling their part of the bargain.

They give clients the opportunity to apply for a refund after the 90 days, with a promise of paying the refund in two tranches. They pay the first half and the remainder goes pear-shaped.

One client who has fallen victim is, Madam Amoakwa-Boadu, who has lodged a complaint with the police.

Other checks and chat with the Senior Police Commander at Pokuase police station Dickson Obeng also confirmed that although they know of the alleged scam, they are unable to conduct any arrests because even though they have several complaints of the same nature, the owner of the company is able to somehow get away with his believed, wrong conduct.

The Commander then advised all those who have fallen victims to take a class action — as that is how others have been able to retrieve their monies after months from the operators of Hitz Cars.

In a chat with the owner of the company, Mr Daniel Mensah, he said that anyone who has issues with their company can go to court and not engage the media.

Mr. Mensah also said that his outfit refunded about 50% of the money to the woman (Madam Amoakwa-Boadu) and have promised to refund the balance so he doesn’t know why she’s moving around saying they are a fraudulent company.

We shall keep readers posted on any development on this running story.