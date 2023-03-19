HIV continues to be a major health challenge – Dr. Ayisi Addo

Dr. Stephen Ayisi-Addo, Programme Manager, National AIDS/STI Control Programme (NACP), said “HIV/AIDS continues to be a major health and economic problem which requires a comprehensive public education to help address the menace.

“It is, therefore, paramount for Ghanaians to join a comprehensive public education initiative to control the HIV and AIDS epidemic.

“People have even forgotten that HIV still exists, and they are relaxing,” Dr. Ayisi-Addo stated at the weekly “Your Health! Our Concern! A Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office initiative, aimed at promoting communication on health-related issues and setting the medium for the propagation of health information that will influence personal health choices and improve health literacy.

The National AIDS/STI Control Programme Manager, therefore, commended the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office for the initiative to open its platform for consistent public advocacy aimed at reviving HIV/AIDS public sensitization.

He cited for instance that consistent public education had helped most of the pregnant women living with HIV to give birth to HIV negative children, saying that was very good and hence more education would help to eradicate the virus in the country.

Dr Ayisi-Addo said there was also the need to empower young girls through education to prevent HIV transmission considering the recent records of new infections among young people, stressing that adolescent clubs should be created for the girls to empower them on their rights and assertiveness to ward off abusers.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, the Ghana News Agency, Tema Regional Manager, said the agency had created a progressive media platform to give opportunity to both state and non-state stakeholders to interact with journalists and address national issues, especially on health.

He said modern journalism practices demanded a comprehensive dynamic approach to issues that affected society, of which the media provide a platform for proactive engagement and exchange of ideas towards shaping national development.

It is therefore essential for the media to champion national discussion and ensure that we carry everyone along the discourse, “let’s not leave anyone out.”