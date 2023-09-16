HLG to host maiden Junior Athletics and Basket Ball Championship

A maiden Open Championship for young Athletes and Basketball players U15-20 is set to be hosted in Ghana on the 23rd September 2023 at the Paa Joe Sports Stadium -KNUST. The event is organised by Healthy Life Global and Healthy Life Global Sportsplex Ghana in collaboration with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

This is an opportunity for young athletes and basket ball players across the country to participate and exhibit their skills to stand a chance to be selected to travel to the USA for a month long training in selected universities in athletics and basket ball. According to a statement by Healthy Life Global Sportplex, ‘‘The launch of the event is to create opportunity for young talents across the country to progress with their skills and live their potentials to the fullest as international athletes to develop their communities.’’

This program will offer some coaches and chaperons an opportunity to join the training program to enrich their skills to create a better impact for their athletes.

The event is in line with the mission of the organisation to transform and empower communities through innovative training, advanced athletics, specialised education, health awareness, information technology and performing arts.

Healthy Life Global is a non governmental organisation with its vision to be an international catalyst to inspire personal and professional development of future leaders who transform culture through innovative programmes and healthy lifestyle beyond the court, field and stage.

Source : Healthy Life Global Communication