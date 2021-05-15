Heavy Machinery Dealership (HMD) joins the team of Gold Sponsors of the Ghana CEO summit in an attempt to advance the contribution of the business community to Ghana’s economic growth.

By sponsoring the 5th Ghana CEO Summit, HMD has shown commitment to the ideals of the summit and its ability to transform Ghana’s economy, having sponsored the event since 2018.

This was made known to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Friday in a press release issued by HMD

This year’s theme is centred on Digital Transformation and HMD is excited to be a partner as digital transformation is one of its strategic priorities, focusing on better customer experience, agility, new business models and competitive advantage.

The CEO of HMD, Mr. Matthew Khouri, is one of the keynote speakers highlighting the innovations impacting earth-moving equipment.

As part of the release, Mr Khouri indicated that, “The construction, mining and agriculture industries are experiencing a dynamic era of rapid innovation, and HMD, as part of its digital transformation strategic priorities, is keen to be at the forefront of this change.

“I believe that being a Gold Sponsor at the 5th Ghana CEO Summit enables HMD to play a small but significant role to the growth and development of the Ghanaian workforce.”

HMD is the leading multi-brand distributor of machinery, equipment and parts in West Africa. “Our comprehensive portfolio of premium brands is the industry benchmark,” the release said.

Since the year 2000, HMD has focused on playing an integral role in the building of West African infrastructure, where it has positioned itself as the ultimate machinery solutions partner.

Founded in 2016, the Ghana CEO Summit is the foremost business conference for decision makers, CEOs, Heads of State, entrepreneurs, business leaders, shareholders, investors, ministers, heads of financial institutions, top consultants and Policy Makers.

The Summit is committed to unlocking Ghana’s economic potential by offering concrete, innovative and actionable solutions, championing private-sector led growth, leading discussions around innovative public policies and best growth-oriented business practices to help the country move forward, build resilient companies and outstanding CEOs.

Since the maiden edition in September 2016, the CEO Summit has been a real success as it has attracted more than 2000 CEOs and dignitaries from different countries, the public and private sectors across industries including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, Amb. Kwesi Quartey, Deputy Commissioner of the AU, and more than 100 top-level speakers, panelists and experts.

The 5th Summit is on the 17 and 18th May, 2021 at the Kempinski Hotel, Gold Coast City, Accra.

The summit is an invitation-only gathering, uniquely designed to power businesses and government reset for a post-pandemic economic resurgence.