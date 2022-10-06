Ho Assembly on an aggressive property rate collection campaign

The Ho Municipal Assembly is embarking on an aggressive property rate collection campaign to raise GHC4 million.

Divine Bosson, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said during a presentation of school furniture to a basic school in the Municipality, that all must contribute to ensure the needed development.

He said about 5,000 of an estimated 30,000 notices to be served had been printed and were ready for distribution.

The MCE said the Municipality was sticking to its tourism and investment potential, and that the Assembly would ensure the prized environment was maintained.

Mr Bosson said bush burning would be restricted to farming activities only, and the Assembly would ensure the promotion of rainwater harvesting systems in homes.

He said every new home would be required to plant at least five trees, and construct drainage designed and approved by the Assembly.

“If we do all these, the development concept of the oxygen city will benefit all communities,” the MCE said.

The Assembly had supported the Avee Community Development Association to provide furniture for the Avee MA Basic School.

The MCE said the Government appreciated the support of communities towards education development, and that communities should also consider the free Senior High School initiative a worthy effort of the State.

He said the Government’s effort to ensure equity in education was unmatched in the Fourth Republic and should be taken advantage of by all.

A total of 80 dual and mono desks were presented, and Mr. Benjamin Kpodo, MP for the Ho Central Constituency, supported the school with GHC 2,000, and together with the MCE, provided some streetlights for the community.

Togbe, Korlikpo Tameklo, the Paramount Chief of Avee, who chaired the event, appealed for roads in the area to be constructed to help elevate the farming community, situated on the border with Togo.

He appealed also to be considered for social interventions from the State, including water and poverty alleviation programmes.