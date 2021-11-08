Ho Catholic Diocese inaugurates Bankoe Parish Education Committee

A nine-member Parish Education Committee has been inaugurated at the Sacred Heart Cathedral of the Roman Catholic Church at Ho-Bankoe in the Volta Region.

They include Rev. Fr. Matthew Afenyo, as Chairman, John Fabian Tenge, as Secretary, Dr. Fidelis Kpodo, Ambrose Debre, Daniel Agbesi-Latsu, Anthony Amegadzi, Anthony Akordor, Suzzy Obeng, and Vivian Kessie as members.

Rev. Fr. Matthew Afenyo, the Chairman of the Committee disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that committee members were to advise the local Manager on all education matters in the parish and also facilitate the implementation of Education Policy and co-ordinate educational programmes and procedures of the Catholic Church in the Parish.

Rev. Fr. Afenyo, who is also the Cathedral Administrator said they were also to help establish and manage an education fund for the Parish and undertake any other activity that might be referred to by the Parish Priest, the Diocesan Education Committee, or the Bishop.

Rev. Fr. Alex Akpah, the Chaplain of OLA Girls’ Senior High School in Ho, called on the committee members to clearly and firmly support and uphold the statutes of the Committee.

He appealed to them to freely give their counsel and advice for the good management of the affairs of the Catholic education in the Parish. Rev. Fr. Akpah, who administered the Oath of Office to the Committee Members on behalf of the Catholic Bishop of Ho Diocese, Most Rev. Emmanuel Kofi Fianu, advised them not to indulge in any act prejudicial to the administration of the Committee and also not to directly or indirectly divulge any matter that might come to their knowledge in the discharge of their duties.

He also asked them to be committed to the noble objectives upon which the Committee was established.