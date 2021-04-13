The Roman Catholic Diocese of Ho, has ordained six ‘transitory’ deacons ahead of their ordination into the priesthood.

They are David Seyram Addo, St Francis of Assisi Parish, Dzemeni, Prosper Akumani Toyi, Immaculate Conception Parish, Kpando, and Daniel Kwame Tenu Yeboah, Sacred Heart Parish, Fodome.

The rest are; Rudolph Kodjo Tsekpo, Immaculate Conception Parish, Kpando, Yohanes Komla Adjei, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Kpando Agbenoxoe and Eugene Kodzo Adzaklu, C.Ss.R, St Peter’s Parish, Vakpo and Holy Rosary Parish, Hohoe.

Most Reverend Emmanuel Kofi Fianu, SVD, Bishop of the Ho Diocese in a homily at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Ho Bankoe, called on the diaconates not to consider themselves as people who knew all.

He said there was the need for them and priests to continue to learn more about the faith regardless of the long years of formation and urged the newly ordained deacons to be humble, obedient and available to learn to enrich themselves in the faith.

The Bishop said it was important for them to be opened to new information, read and learn more even after they left the seminary and urged them to pay particular attention to the proclamation of the gospel in order to nourish the faith of their faithful.

He said the diaconates had joined the ministry of service and must serve the community of believers adding that “serve the people of God in love and joy.”

The diaconates who professed their commitment to celibacy and promise of obedience, were also examined.

The Bishop on behalf of the Diocese expressed gratitude to the parents of the diaconates for giving the Diocese “precious gifts.”