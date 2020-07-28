The Ho Central Market was closed to all commercial activities on Monday to make way for the second phase of the nationwide mass disinfection exercise against COVID-19 virus.

The market would remain closed for the two-day exercise, which is also targeted at pests, rodents and other potential disease-carrying organisms.

The exercise is being undertaken by Dansworld International Services Limited, and Zoomlion Ghana Limited simultaneously in all 18 Municipal and District Assemblies of the Volta Region.

It is under the watch of the Environmental Health Department, and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) among other stakeholders.

The security agencies including the military and the police are also on hand to offer the necessary support particularly in the area of compliance.

The various transport unions are supporting the exercise by mobilising drivers and traders to clean the market after the disinfection.

Mr Solomon Denyo, the Regional Manager of Zoomlion, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that about 500 personnel had been engaged for the exercise, armed with state of the art disinfection equipment comprising trucks, drones, and forgers.

He said stakeholder engagements before the exercise helped mobilise the cooperation of all, including the market leaders.

Mr Denyo said the second phase would also cover lorry parks, public toilets and other shared spaces, and would be climaxed with a deep clean-up the day after.

Mr Denis Afenu, station master of the Ho Cooperative Drivers Union, said drivers were ordered to load their vehicles outside the station temporarily to make way for the exercise.

He commended Government for the initiative and said the Union would continue to support efforts at rooting out the coronavirus, adding that all protocols would be followed when commercial vehicles resumed full-scale loading.

