Ho central NDC holds training workshop for ward executives

The Ho central constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has on Friday July 14, organized a capacity building workshop for the party’s ward executives.

The aim was to equip them with the requisite skills and knowledge in election monitoring, observation, campaigning and related activities ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Parliamentary candidate elect for the Ho central constituency Edem Kofi Kpotosu who birthed the initiative, said the May 13 parliamentary primaries were over and therefore it was incumbent on all members of the party to unite behind him and work together for the party’ victory in 2024.

He said winning the 2024 elections was crucial to the NDC as “Ghanaians are looking forward to the party to restore hope and dignity to the suffering masses and we cannot afford to disappoint them.”

Volta regional Chairman of the NDC Mawutor Agbavitor said the party was built on the grassroots and that the wards and branches were the most important units of the party, hence the need to equip them with the requisite training and tools to monitor the upcoming elections which he described as a do or die affair.

He called on all the ward executives to be committed and dedicated to the cause of the party as the NDC thrived on commitment and sacrifice since it’s formative days during the revolution.

He enjoined the participants to put the knowledge gained through the training into practice towards the party’s victory in 2024.

Agbavitor emphasized that the NDC would not allow the Electoral Commission (EC) to use the Ghana card as the sole document for the next limited voter registration exercise and advised all party faithful to avail themselves when the EC opens the registration to increase the party’s grassroots base and the numbers needed to win a resounding victory and send the New Patriotic Party (NPP) back into opposition.

Also present at training workshop was former Member of Parliament for the constituency, Captain Rtd. George Nfojo, Edem Agbana, the party’s parliamentary candidate elect for Ketu North, James Gunu, Volta regional secretary of the party as well as other regional and constituency executives of the party.