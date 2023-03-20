Ho Diocesan Youth Council honours Prosper Bani and others

The Ho Diocesan Youth Council has honoured some key persons of its community with plaques, to appreciate them for their immense support towards activities of the youth in the Diocese.

They included Mr Prosper D. K. Bani, the Former Chief of Staff, Mr Edmond Kudjoe Attah, the North Dayi District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Charles Agbeve, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Agortime Ziope, as well as Mr and Mrs Jerry Agala, also prominent benefactors.

Other recipients were Mr Peter Awume, Mr Peter Kpiebiamame, Mr Dela Herman Agbo, the Chief Executive Officer of Eco Capital Investment Mgt. Ltd, Mr Sekle William and Rev. Fr. Fidelis Kumado, the immediate past Diocesan Youth Chaplain.

The awards were presented to them during the climax of the Council’s 2023 Annual Youth Pilgrimage to the Sacred Heart Shrine at Fodome Helu which was on the theme: “Do all things without grumbling or questioning (Phil 2:14).”

Mr Fred Adzakpa, the Diocesan Youth Chairperson, said the plaques would serve as a reference to their children and future generations of these recipients to emulate.

He stated that the Council was working to deepen the faith of the youth in God and their love for the Church and cautioned them about the dangers of drug abuse, advising them to stay away from negative social vices.

He urged all people of goodwill to join hands to support the Diocese and the Council in the training of the youth for employable skills.

Mr Jerry Agala, on behalf of Togbe Agbefle I, the Asafofiaga of the Fodome Traditional Area, donated some money to support the youth in the Diocese.

Mr Wilberforce Norbert Senyo Kporku, who received the plaque on behalf of Mr Bani, expressed gratitude for the recognition.

He made a cash donation on behalf of Mr Bani to the youth, while other individuals also made similar contributions towards the enhancement of the youthful generation of the Diocese.

Mr Andrews Adugu, the General Secretary of Volta and Oti Branches of the Ghana Bar Association, encouraged the youth to maintain a high sense of humility no matter their statuses in society.

The climax Mass was presided over by the Reverend Fr. Edbert Doh, the Diocesan Youth Chaplain, while Rev. Fr. Prosper Agbosu in a Homily, encouraged the youth to be proud of their Catholic identity and hold on to God in the face of all challenges.