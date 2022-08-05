Ho district building yam cultivation enclave

Divine Bosson, Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has declared Ho and its surrounding districts a budding yam cultivation enclave.

He said the Kokombas, a tribe known for extensive yam cultivation, had found the Ho vicinity strategic for the commercial cultivation of the root tuber, and had fast transformed areas including Adaklu, Abutia, Matse, and Hodzo into production basins.

The MCE was addressing executives of the Volta GJA, when they paid a courtesy call on him.

Mr Bosson said the Municipality as a result was fast becoming a known market for the crop, and that the Assembly would work with stakeholders to harness the potential of the one of the Nation’s top export products.

He revealed the establishment of a yam market at Sokode as a major initiative, which he said would help draw in the full potential of the yam industry.

“Ho is fast becoming a yam production hub. Now, the yams we consume here are no longer coming from the North, we are producing them here,” The MCE said

He added that the industry had the potential to help accelerate the economic transformation of the Municipality and the Region, and that Ho was on course to full transformation.

The Ghana Exim Bank recently announced a 10-million-dollar package to support the Nation’s yam export sector.

Mr Bosson said the Assembly was taking up bold initiatives towards the expansion of the Municipality, which included the opening up of neglected roads as the population grew beyond 200,000.

He said the assembly would give impetus to its revenue mobilization efforts, and which would turn focus on the long-ignored property rates.

The Municipality, in August this year, is hosting a tourism, real estate, and investment fair organized by the Assembly, and is dubbed: “Ho Expo 2022,” while the Asogli yam Festival would also be held the same period.

The MCE said both events would go a long way to promote the Municipality and expose its investment potential to the world.

He appealed to the media as indispensable partners in development, to lead efforts at promoting the Municipality.

Mr Emmanuel Agbaxode, Chairman of the GJA in the Volta and Oti Regions, said the fraternity sought to strengthen development collaboration with the various stakeholders.

The team had met with Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, and leaders of the security services in the Region including the Military and the Police, and all who welcomed the efforts at enhancing collaboration.