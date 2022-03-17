Ho-Dome JHS Gets Support From Centre For Achievement

Centre for Achievement, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) into youth development has presented some teaching and learning materials to Ho-Dome Junior High School (JHS) in the Volta Region.

The materials, which include story books would help the students improve on their reading skills and broaden their knowledge and was funded by Pagus Africa, a Non-profit organisation in the United States of America.

Madam Terence Anyinah Tienaah, Board Member of the Organisation told the Ghana News Agency that the gesture formed parts of their social responsibility in helping to promote quality education in the country.

She implored the students in the community to be committed to their studies and devote much time to reading to acquire the requisite knowledge that would propel them to greater heights.

The Board member charged the students to cultivate the habit of reading, saying reading was paramount in broadening one’s scope of knowledge and building his or her capacity to excel in life.

Madam Ellen Berenholz, the Executive Director of Pagus Africa said the donation also aimed at inspiring and motivating the students to read and to see education as a valuable asset.

She disclosed that the books covered different areas including culture, and this would help the beneficiary students to learn more about the culture of people from other parts of the world.

Madam Berenholz asked the school’s authority to ensure proper maintenance of the materials and urged them to put them to good use to achieve its intended purpose.

Mama Attrato II, Queen mother of Ho-Dome entreated the students to focus on their studies so they would lay good foundation for themselves and to contribute to societal development.

The Queen, who was an old student of the school, advised the students to avoid acts that have the tendency to distract them from achieving their goal and jeopardize their future.

Madam Patience Mawuse Tornu, the Headmistress of the school was full of appreciation to the NGO and Mama Attrato for the support and promised to ensure that the items were properly maintained.