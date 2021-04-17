The Eleventh Ho East Presbytery Synod of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana is scheduled for May 8 at the Mawuli Estate branch of the Church.

It would be held on the theme: “Revive Us Again O Lord,” a letter to all district pastors, signed by Reverend Winfred K. Domi, Clerk of Synod of the Presbytery, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said on Saturday.

The Church, in August, 2008 closed the chapter on Synodal Concept of Church Policy and opened a new chapter on the General Assembly Concept.

Therefore what used to be the Presbytery Conference was changed to Presbytery Synod and the National Conference, which was the Synod, was changed to General Assembly.

The letter said four delegates each from all the 28 districts were expected to attend.

Also expected are a delegate from each church group, heads of the Church’s second cycle and tertiary institutions and all Synod executive members.

The Ho East Presbytery is the largest of the 16 Presbyteries of the Church including the Europe Presbytery.

It has 101 congregations with a total adult membership of 18,275, comprising 6,735 males and 11,540 females.

Reverend Dr Mrs Vivian Balasu-Addo is the current Synod Moderator of the Presbytery.

Church growth, evangelism, and the new financial policy of the Church, among other things, would be discussed.

A source at the Presbytery told the Ghana News Agency that the Synod, which was originally held for four days, was to be held for one day due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with all the protocols to be strictly enforced.