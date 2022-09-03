Ho Expo 2022 Officially Opened

The Ho Expo 2022, a platform for the local people to meet businessmen from all spheres of life to create the necessary synergies for the industrial takeoff in the Municipality is has been officially opened in the Ho Municipality in the Volta Region.

The event is intended to create land, housing, agribusiness and tourism awareness in the region and is expected to bring development through the exhibition of properties, agribusiness products and tourist sites as well as promote the region as a tourist destination.

The opening ceremony was graced by the Namibian High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E. Selma Ashipala-Musavyi and her entourage, and representatives from the business community, Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC), the clergy and traditional leaders as well as exhibitors.

Mr Divine Komla Bosson, Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) said the Expo was a dream come through as it serves as a platform for the local people to meet businessmen from all spheres of life to create the necessary synergies for the industrial takeoff in the Municipality.

He pleaded with the residents to put all hands on deck in harnesing the God-giving natural and human resources in the Municipality and in order to build a better life for the people devoid of partisan politics.

He said the event has come to stay and that the Assembly was ready to embrace any partnership in the tourism, agribusiness, technology and real estate among others towards the improvement of life and the development of the Municipality.

The MCE indicated that the city was positioned to be the potential investment destination in the country and expressed the optimism that Ho was bouncing back as it was his hope to seeing the city redeeming its image.

Namibian High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E. Selma Ashipala-Musavyi indicated that agriculture, in its modern mechanized form, continues to be the biggest area of employment and wealth creation anywhere around the world.

However, she added that in Africa, about 80% of farming was either done on subsistence basis or by using bush fallow system resulting in low yields and post-harvest losses.

She said low yield and post-harvest losses were some of the major challenges in the agriculture value chain and it was therefore imperative that smallholder farmers as well as those into industrial or large scale farming apply new technologies and agricultural solutions to optimize their output.

By so doing, the agriculture sector will thrive and provide the much needed employment for the teaming youth on the continent.

According to her, the Volta Region was a region with untapped agricultural and agri business potential, which if and when exploited fully, could catapult the region and Ghana to greater heights in terms of food self sufficiency and job creation for the youth.