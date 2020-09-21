The Ho Fiave branch of the Global Evangelical Presbyterian Church (GEPC) has established an award scheme to encourage excellence in education and other endeavours for its membership.

The Very Rev Dr Emmanuel Kormla Gbordzoe Excellence Awards as dubbed, was named after one of the Church’s Founders, who had exhibited full service to God and the Church.

Rev Gbordzoe, launching the Scheme said it would award scholarship for “our youth in any world of work and this is rooted in their focus, dedication, hard work, love for God and the desire to excel among his/her peers no matter the challenges.”

He said the Scheme would motivate the youth to pursue excellence and success in life, and underscored the need to present human mentors to inspire them.

Rev. Gbordzoe expressed gratitude to all, who supported the growth of the Church, and said he looked forward to a promising future for the awards “hoping that it would expand to accommodate other life endeavours such as agriculture and evangelism.”

Rev S. K Dzokoto, Parish Pastor of the Ho SNNIT Flats branch of the Church said Rev Gbordzoe was an “institution that could not be ignored,” having grown the Fiave branch of the Church from 60 to 2,500 members, and also established branches in the USA and the UK.

Rev Gboedzoe who was ordained into the ministry in 1983 has authored several books on Christian faith, and has also established a faith-based non-profit organisation.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, commended the awards scheme and its dreamers, and pledged to extend the necessary support towards its success.

He said Rev Gbordzoe must be celebrated over his successes at Fiave, and that he was “very worthy of the award scheme.”

Alfred Tsede, maiden recipient of the awards was touted as the only youth in the Church, who graduated with a first class honors from a tertiary institution.

He received a citation, plaque, and a cash amount. Mr Tsede said Rev Gboedzoe had instituted love for the Church, and the award scheme would encourage more people to pursue excellence. He dedicated the award to his sister who passed on earlier during the year.