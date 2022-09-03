Ho gets pots and bricks factory

Adonai University College of Research and Entrepreneurship, a subsidiary of the Adonai Estate Limited in the Ho Municipality (HMA) in the Volta Region has held a ceremony to cut sod for the commencement of clay pots and bricks production.

The ceremony was attended by the Namibian High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E. Selma Ashipala-Musavyi and her entourage, Mr Divine Komla Bosson, Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Madam Juliana Gbedekpo, DCE for Adaklu District, and representatives from the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) among others.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, Rev Dr Bright Adonai, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adonai Estate Ltd said the project aims at creating jobs for the youth in the Municipality and that the company believes in youth empowerment.

He, therefore, appealed to the Government to help with the extension of electricity to the factory to cushion the company from production costs since the place had no electricity.

Mr Adonai was of the view that the setting of the factory in Ho will complement the production of clay pots in the region since Sogakope was the only place in the region where clay pots were made.

He announced that the pots can be used as decorative light holders and containers for flowers and water storage for drinking which can be linked to promoting local tourism since it demonstrates the rich heritage of the area.

Mr Divine Komla Bosson lauded the company for the factory and assured the support of the Assembly to making the project a success.

He noted that one of the jobs of the Chief Executive was to improve on the local economic development which cannot be achieved solely by the Assembly and called on the private sector to come on borad in developing the Municipality.

Meanwhile, he expressed worry about the politicisation of the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative which was depriving companies in the region from taking advantage of the benefits the initiative brings.

H.E. Selma Ashipala-Musavyi also lauded the steps taken by the Adonai Estate Limited to add value to the natural resources endowed in the Municipality and wished for its succes.

The factory located in the 3000 acres Airport Golf City is expected to take full force in the next two (2) months while the oven for the baking expected to be completed next month.

Currently, the factory can produce a little over fifty (50) pieces of pots in a day with arrangements being made to train more youth to increase the production.