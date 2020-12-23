A High Court in Ho has granted an interim injunction restraining the Electoral Commission (EC) from gazetting Mr John-Peter Amewu, New Patriotic Party(NPP) Member of Parliament-elect for Hohoe Constituency.

has been granted by a Ho High Court presided over by Justice Mr George Buadi.



The court presided over by Justice George Buadi granted the ex parte application filed by Professor Margaret Kweku, National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for the Hohoe Constituency, Mr Simon Allan Opoku-Mintah, Mr John Kwame Obimpeh, Mr Godfred Koku Kofie and Mr Felix Quarshie.

The respondents in the case are the Electoral Commission, Mr Wisdom Kofi Akpakli, Hohoe Municipal Electoral Officer, Mr Amewu and the Attorney-General.

The Court held that the EC be restrained from seeking to gazette the MP-elect5.

The court ordered the MP-elect from presenting himself to be sworn-in as the MP for Hohoe Constituency or hold himself as such with the order lasting for 10 days from today.

Counsel for the applicants, Mr Nelson Kporha told the Ghana News Agency

That, correspondence to the EC for interpretation of the Supreme Court judgement over the matter in July and November remained unanswered.

He said the Supreme Court explained clearly that there cannot be a constituency across two regions prompting the people to seek clarification from the EC but to no avail.

Meanwhile the Supreme Court in a unanimous decision on 30 November this year gave a judgement that traditional areas such as Santrofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi cannot fall within the Hohoe constituency and that upon the creation of the Oti region those areas fall within that region.

The judgement was in connection with case of Edem Dzatse versus Henry Ametefe, NDC Parliamentary candidate for Hohoe Professor Margaret Kwau and four others.

The case was heard by Justices Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, Gabriel Pwamang, Samuel Marful Sau, Nene Amegather, Ashie Kotey Mariama Owusu and Lovelace Johnson.