Ho is very ready for Independence Day celebration – MCE

Mr Divine Bosson, Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), says the Municipality is adequately prepared for the national Independence Day celebration.

The President chose the Region as host of the 66th Independence Day celebrations, leading to enhanced physical development activities in the region.

A 5,000-capacity multipurpose youth resource Centre was speedily completed, while the City received necessary preparations including the enhancement of street illumination and road repairs.

The MCE said at a media briefing that the Municipality was “very ready,” and that the necessary security and logistical arrangements were in place.

He said the President had asked to leverage the celebration to undertake some development, and that all efforts had been invested in making the most of it.

Mr. Bosson said the ‘installation of floodlights at the centre was being completed, while floor arrangements and setups were also progressing.

He noted also that all sanitary facilities were up and running at the venue and assured that the various utility companies had worked assiduously to maintain unbroken supply.

The MCE said as part of the security arrangements, the popular passenger tricycles would be barred from some principal streets, including the highway leading to the venue.

He said owing to the incessant movement of priority vehicles, including security machinery, citizens must be wary of road use, and motorists should give way to such vehicles.

Mr. Bosson assured visitors of the utmost safety as the security agencies increased their work to help keep criminal activities completely out.

He said all must participate as the Government had tasked the organisers to localise most of the event, and therefore the venue was open to all.

The Youth Resource Centre project has fast transformed the landscape of the vicinity, located on a portion of land between Ho and Adaklu.

Pubs and food restaurants are already pitching camp there as the day draws near, and with the area already busting with activity.

The Municipal Assembly is undertaking a mass health testing exercise of food vendors, and the inspection of hotels, restaurants and other hospitality enterprises is still ongoing.

The city has been draped in Ghana flags and is being kept sleepless with a chain of independence commemorating activities, including debates and quiz competitions, sports tournaments, tourism stints, and musical concerts.

Flights to the dormant Ho Airport is expected to resume as many of the dignitaries are scheduled to arrive by air.

“Ho is looking now like a no night city. It has improved its lighting system, security, road networks, water and social services delivery. Visit Ho now and experience the whole of Volta,” The MCE stated.