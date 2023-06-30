Ho landscape challenges national cyclists

The complex wavy topography of the Volta Regional Capital offers unexpected surprises to the skills and endurance of Ghana’s professional cyclists during several round trips in the infamous oxygen city.

They had a challenging experience in Ho at the weekend, as they partook in the Ghana Cycling Federation’s 2023 National Championships.

The Ghana News Agency gathered that the intermittent mild showers of the peak raining season, were not enough to abrogate the tournament, yet helped increase the difficulty level, resulting in a recorded incident of a fall, although not injurious.

Michael Naba, who won the 139.2 km Men’s Elite, attributed his experience to the excellent asphalt routes of the city.

However, “The race was very tough, and I thought it was a flat road, but this route is mainly for climbers, and I had to brace for it. I had to get the medal for the team”.

Erica Sedzro, who won gold in the 23.48 km Women Elite would also say, “there are steep hills that makes the Volta route tougher than Accra”.

Mr. Shaabam Muhammed, Secretary General of the Federation, said 13 of the 26 cycling clubs in the country attended the event which was on statutory rotation among the regions.

He said the uniqueness of the Ho route achieved a lot, and that the Federation would see how to utilise it to improve the event and the performance of athletes.

“The streets and the route is very impressive. There is a lot of development, and the environment is great. Sports is becoming scientific and has a strong focus. The Oxygen City project is making Ho very attractive”.

The Secretary General said the event has been impactful, and that cycling should be incorporated into the festivities of Ho.

He said cycling in the Region has progressed satisfactorily and commended the support of Mr Afeloto, renowned businessman and philanthropists who owns the City’s division one football club Home Stars.

Mr Muhammed commended stakeholders in Volta for an excellent organisation, saying the Federation would work to bring the African Championship to the Region.

He said it would work with authorities to improve the route, and commended drivers for being “very cordial”.

The Secretary General encouraged the people of the Region to use cycling as a means of transportation, sports and exercise, and fight pollution, adding that cycling lanes should be incorporated in the structure of the cities.

He said the event formed part of the qualification for the African Games to be hosted in the country, and which would involve 250 cyclists from 30 African countries.

Mr Muhammed said the Federation was “fully prepared” for the coming Games, and that stakeholders should be able to mobilise all to partake.

He mentioned the introduction of other related sports such as cycling ball, and BMX events.

Mr Patrick Ifanger, a Swiss national para cyclist, who in the country to help improve the sports, said he was impressed with the “world class” performance at the event, and would offer the needed support.

“Cycling in Ghana is a good picture. It has so much potential. Equipment, material and guidance is what is missing and that is what I want to bring,” he told the GNA.

Mr Ifanger who was in the company of a Ghanaian Olympic ski professional based in Switzerland, donated some gear to the Federation.

The ski athlete who wants to introduce the sports of roller skis to Ghana, brought six of the vehicles to the country and which are being exhibited at the University of Ghana Legon.

Majid Sanda won the 79.44 km Juniors race of the Ho tournament, and the General Secretary of the Federation, during the presentation of medals and awards announced that the international cycling body had donated six professional cycles each worth USD 7,000.

The event enjoyed high security as the various agencies including the Police, the Ambulance Service and the Army worked to deliver a successful and deeply exhilarating experience.