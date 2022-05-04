Ho MCE assures Muslim community that gov’t would solve their problems

Mr Divine Bosson, Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has assured the Muslim community in the Municipality that stakeholders are committed to fully ensuring a lasting end to the internal strife.

The Muslim community in the Region had been caught up in a leadership crisis, which had resulted in the closure of the Ho Central Mosque for about a year now.

The MCE was addressing the community at this year’s Ramadan prayers, which had been split in two over the conflict, and said the local Security Council and others including traditional leaders were working to get the mosque opened.

“We are doing everything possible to solve the problem among you. This is just one family that has a little misunderstanding, and as MCE and Chairman of the Municipal Security Council, we are doing everything possible to get the mosque opened,” he stated

Mr Bosson, therefore cautioned entities working against efforts at attaining peace, saying, “They must stop”.

“We are going with law and order and will not condone anybody who goes against the Law,” he added.

The MCE presented some food items to the community.