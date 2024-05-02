Ho MCE Inspects Ongoing Road Construction

Source: Michael Foli Jackidy

Hon. Divine R.K. Bosson, the Municipal Chief Executive of Ho, examined progress on road construction around the Ho Central market on April 30th. The ongoing UDG 3 project has significantly transformed these roads, addressing major concerns for traders and residents. Hon. Bosson expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo and the Ministry of Local Government Decentralization and Rural Development for their support in fulfilling their promises to the people of Ho Municipal.

Acknowledging the inconvenience caused to traders during the construction, he apologized and assured them of the long-term benefits of the improved infrastructure. He emphasized his commitment to delivering quality work and urged the community to compare his achievements favorably with others, expressing his aspiration to serve as a Member of Parliament for the Ho Central Constituency.

Mr. Gershon Bannerman, the Ho Municipal Urban Roads engineer, outlined plans for additional coating on the roads and cautioned drivers against speeding on the incomplete roads.

Pedestrians and traders using the roads expressed satisfaction with the transformation and commended Hon. Bosson for fulfilling his promises. They pledged their support and vowed to vote for him to continue his commendable work as their MP.