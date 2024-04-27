Ho MCE To Boost Socio-Economic, Physical Development

Source: Michael Foli Jackidy

Hon. Divine Komla Bosson, the Ho Municipal Chief Executive, emphasized his commitment to transforming the Regional Capital by improving the standard of living of residents.

During his appearance on the Kekeli Radio Morning Show (Aguadze) with Pascal Rock Nyamador in Ho on Thursday, April 25th, 2024, Bosson discussed several ongoing projects the Municipality has initiated and said that the infrastructural and economic development of Ho would only be complete if it impacts lives of the citizens across the Volta Region.

Addressing misconceptions, the MCE clarified that the recently completed Office Complex for the Assembly was not a legacy project from his predecessors but a result of his proactive lobbying efforts. He initiated the project even before assuming office, leveraging his connections and expertise to secure funding through the Common Fund Administrator and garner support from the Regional Minister.

Highlighting the scope of ongoing initiatives, Hon. Divine Komla Bosson revealed that road constructions were funded by the Urban Development Grant under the Secondary City Development Project, with backing from the World Bank. He said that these projects would ensure durable infrastructure, with major roads built to last over 20 years, thanks to advanced construction machinery provided by the President.

In response to the burgeoning population, Bosson outlined plans for expanding the Ho Central Market, utilizing a 20-acre land near the Ho airport. He detailed a phased approach to relocation, ensuring minimal disruption to vendors while transforming the area into a vibrant commercial hub.

Refuting claims of political opportunism, he emphasized his focus on municipal development transcending party lines. He underscored the individual’s impact within political parties, citing examples of effective leadership irrespective of party affiliation. He urged constituents to prioritize developmental outcomes over partisan interests, emphasizing his track record and experience.

As he seeks to serve as a Member of Parliament for the Ho Central Constituency, Hon. Divine Komla Bosson appealed to constituents to look beyond political affiliations and support candidates with a proven commitment to development. Sworn into office on October 4th, 2021, Bosson has endeavored to continue the legacy of his predecessor, the late Mr. Prosper Kofi Pi-Bansah, by fostering progress and prosperity in Ho Municipal.