Mr Benjamin Komla Kpodo, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho Central Constituency, has provided financial support to 58 students of the Evangelical Presbyterian University College.

The beneficiary students each received an amount of GHC 500.00 to support the payment of fees.

The MP, who is seeking re-election, said at a brief ceremony at the school’s campus in Ho, that the support would help improve the finances of the school.

He said financial difficulties could jeopardise academic progress but could also lead to the collapse of institutions and the entities dependent on them.

“There is a partnership between you and the institution,” he said and reminded the students that private Universities were sustained by internal funds.

“Once you decide to pursue your University at a private institution, you have to prepare for funds,” Mr Kpodo said and appealed to the government for support for such institutions.

He charged students to make efforts towards settling their bills in good time, and not to be daunted by the difficult times.

“That should rather spur you on to move forward and become someone successful,” Mr Kpodo stated.

The MP said he funded the activity with his share of the common fund and personal resources.

Mr Kpodo had supported students of the EPUC since 2013.

Mr Obed Adom, Registrar of the University, receiving the cheque, thanked the MP for the continuous support and said it testified to his deep concern for education.

He said the support was in the right direction and prayed it would be expanded to benefit more.

