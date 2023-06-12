Ho municipal assembly controversy: NDC parliamentary candidate calls for calm

Following a recent impasse at the Ho Municipal Assembly, which saw some assembly members locking up the office of the Finance Officer – Mac-George Afetorgbor last Wednesday, the NDC Parliamentary Cadidate for Ho Central has called for calm and cool heads.

Mr. Edem Kofi Kpotosu in a press statement releasd on June 9, appealed to all parties involved to maintain a peaceful atmosphere and seek an amicable resolution.

According to him, the resolution of the impasse was crucial to ensure that the Assembly effectively carry out its mandate and fulfill the expectations of constituents.

He thus called on the MCE to exhibit discretion and use his position to settle the issue once and for all.

Mr. Kpotosu further urged the MCE and his management to effectively communicate the exact nature of the issue and propose appropriate solutions to overcome the ongoing accusations and counter-accusations.

“It is essential for the Assembly’s leadership to maintain its integrity by actively listening to all stakeholders involved and fostering a practical relationship based on honesty.’

Additionally, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate called on the Regional Coordinating Council to take decisive action in addressing the matter, matching their words with concrete steps.

He referred to earlier statements made by Mr. Mawunyo Agbe, the Presiding Member of the Ho Municipal Assembly, regarding attempts to get the relevant authorities to address their concerns, which yielded no positive outcomes.

Mr. Kpotosu hence, stressed on the importance of proactive leadership, urging authorities to address emerging issues before they escalate into disputes that hinder progress.

He therefore expressed confidence in the collective efforts to overcome the impasse and reaffirmed his commitment to the development of the Ho Central constituency.