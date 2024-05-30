Ho Municipal Assembly Mobilises 59.75% Of Targeted IGF

During the First Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of the 9th Assembly’s First Session, held on May 28th, 2024, at the Ho Municipal Assembly Hall, the Honorable Divine Bosson, Municipal Chief Executive, highlighted the government’s commitment to financial transparency and accountability. He praised President Akuffo Addo’s administration for promptly releasing the District Assembly’s Common Fund (DACF), with only the first quarter of 2024 remaining outstanding.

Addressing the assembly, MCE Bosson underscored the importance of fiscal responsibility, citing the assembly’s performance in Internally Generated Funds (IGF). In 2023, the assembly aimed to collect GHS 4,714,542.00 but achieved GHS 4,270,162.32, indicating a 90.57% success rate. However, in the first quarter of 2024, the collection rate dropped to 59.75%.

Looking ahead to 2024, the assembly projected a collection target of GHS 6,556,428.00, with GHS 979.360.16 already collected by the end of the first quarter, representing 59.75% of the targeted GHS 1,639,102.52.

Despite the shortfall, MCE Bosson emphasized the assembly’s commitment to improvement, characterizing the current status as a work in progress. He pledged to streamline operations, reduce waste, and ensure prudent financial management to optimize limited resources.

Calling for unity among Assembly Members, MCE Bosson urged collective efforts to foster a peaceful environment conducive to business growth and investment attraction in the Municipality. He emphasized the importance of sustaining harmonious coexistence and fostering an environment where businesses can thrive.