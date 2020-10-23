The Ministry of Sanitation has commenced major maintenance works on refuse dumpsites in the Ho Municipality.

Four sites are cleared to make way for the increasing solid waste and litter, in an exercise that would also close down all unapproved collection points in the Municipality.

Mr Prosper Pi-Bansah, Chief Executive of the Municipality who was inspecting works on one of the largest temporal dumpsites at Ziavi- Adukofe, said the refuse management system was over-burdened for some time now.

He said the Assembly was working to complete the construction of a faecal sludge treatment plant and a compost processing facility at Ziavi- Blorkpokofe.

Mr Aaron Amedzro, Municipal Environmental Health Officer said the dumpsite maintenance exercise would curb the breeding of flies, which invaded nearby communities.

“What we are doing is to cut in and fill. We are burying the refuse,” he said and added that access routes would also be created to enable dump trucks to properly navigate the site.

He said an intermittent disinfection exercise was being carried out to safeguard the health of human settlements in the enclave.

Mr Amedzro said the Assembly was enforcing the use of the 240 litter household refuse bins, noting also that payment for collection services remained a major challenge to proper refuse management.

He said a by-law was recently gazetted by the Assembly to enforce compliance. Togbe Kwami Adu II, Chief of Adukofe said flies generated by the site,had overwhelmed the community and the community was not consulted prior to the establishment of the site and asked that it be relocated.

Meanwhile, residents of Ho continue to complain about the erratic nature of solid waste disposal by the waste management entities, compelling them to dump at unorthodox places and fueling environmental pollution among others.