Ho Municipality Welcomes Six New Physical Infrastructure Projects

Source: Michael Foli Jackidy

Hon. Divine R.K. Bosson, the Ho Municipal Chief Executive, has embarked on a significant endeavor by signing six new contracts to expand the physical infrastructure projects in the Volta Regional capital.

These contracts encompass the construction of four roads, a storm drainage system, and an astroturf, all of which are vital components of the Urban Development Grant (UDG) 4 and 5 under the Secondary City Development Project.

In his address, the MCE emphasized the importance of these projects, highlighting Ho and Hohoe as the sole representatives from the Volta Region among the initial 25 secondary cities benefiting from the presidential initiative. He shed light on the allocation of UDG 1 and 2, which were utilized by his predecessor, the late Hon. Prosper Kofi-Bansah, for the construction of ultramodern store complexes in the Ho central market.

However, he noted a strategic shift in priorities with UDG 3, initially designated for garages for mechanical engineers, redirected towards road construction due to feasibility concerns. This decision was motivated by a historical context where previously allocated lands remained underutilized, prompting a realignment of resources to address pressing infrastructure needs.

Additionally, the MCE disclosed plans for addressing the housing deficit within the municipality, with initiatives underway to construct residences for government workers and assembly staff. Notably, he underscored his commitment as the 8th MCE to utilize the assembly’s funds for such projects, positioning Ho Municipality as a pioneer in self-sustained development efforts.

Acknowledging the importance of collaboration, the MCE urged local chiefs to actively engage in project oversight, ensuring the delivery of quality work. He also reminded contractors of their responsibility to adhere to timelines and maintain high standards of workmanship.

Assurances of quality and timely delivery were echoed by Mr. Iddrisu Abdul-Majeed, the Managing Director of Kpalua Co. Ltd, representing one of the contracted firms. Emphasizing stakeholder collaboration, he pledged to uphold the terms of the contract and navigate potential challenges seamlessly.

Torgbui Adzilakle Howusu XII, the warlord of the Asorgli State and Paramount Chief of Ho-Dome, echoed the sentiment of accountability, urging contractors to communicate openly about any obstacles encountered. He emphasized the personal investment of the community in the success of these projects, underscoring their significance for the people of Ho.

The contract signing ceremony, held on April 30, 2024, at the MCE’s office, was attended by esteemed chiefs, representatives of construction firms, municipal officials, and staff. With a stipulated completion period of six months, these initiatives mark a pivotal step towards the transformation and development of the Ho Municipality.