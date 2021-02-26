Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayer ceremony at a mosque in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 17, 2015. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao) (yl/lfj)

The leadership of the Muslim Community in Ho has pledged to peace in addressing the selection of a Regional Chief Imam.

This was contained in a communique, signed by Yushau Turawah, Sariki Zongo and other stakeholders and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

Other signatories to the communique are Reverend Seth K. Mawutor, Chairman of the Volta Regional Peace Council, Alhaji Muniru Ali and Alhaji Alfa Anas Hamidu.

“At a meeting facilitated by the Volta Regional Peace Council, the Leadership of the Muslim Community in Ho agreed to use dialogue to address the Regional Chief Imanship impasse,” the statement stated.

The Sariki Zongo further called on members of the Zongo community to eschew violence.

The Ho Municipal Security Council, about a week ago, closed down the Ho Central Mosque for two weeks while litigation over the Regional Imam position was being settled.

The lockdown covers the area surrounding the building; a decision Mr Alexander Yeboah, Municipal Police Commander, said was to prevent clashes between the two factions.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.