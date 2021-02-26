The leadership of the Muslim Community in Ho has pledged to peace in addressing the selection of a Regional Chief Imam.

This was contained in a communique, signed by Yushau Turawah, Sariki Zongo and other stakeholders and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

Other signatories to the communique are Reverend Seth K. Mawutor, Chairman of the Volta Regional Peace Council, Alhaji Muniru Ali and Alhaji Alfa Anas Hamidu.

“At a meeting facilitated by the Volta Regional Peace Council, the Leadership of the Muslim Community in Ho agreed to use dialogue to address the Regional Chief Imanship impasse,” the statement stated.

The Sariki Zongo further called on members of the Zongo community to eschew violence.

The Ho Municipal Security Council, about a week ago, closed down the Ho Central Mosque for two weeks while litigation over the Regional Imam position was being settled.

The lockdown covers the area surrounding the building; a decision Mr Alexander Yeboah, Municipal Police Commander, said was to prevent clashes between the two factions.