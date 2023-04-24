Ho Muslim community urged to live in peace and unity

Muslims in the Ho Municipality have been called upon to live in unity and coexistence to promote development.

Mr Divine Bosson, Municipal Chief Executive for Ho, addressing communities at various gatherings for the Eid ul-Fitr, asked members of the Islamic faith to use the occasion to seek unity and not division.

There had been some leadership disagreements in the communities which had rendered the Ho Central Mosque a security zone.

The MCE referenced scriptures to appeal to factions, saying, “Islam is a religion of peace and love” and that all people should be guided by the tenets of the religion.

He said the people must continue to be law abiding and contribute their quota towards the development of the Municipality and the region as a whole.

Mr. Bosson presented food items on behalf of the Assembly, and the people of the Municipality, and said the Assembly remained open to the community and would continue to address its needs.

Alhaji Alpha Anas Hamidu, religious leader of the community, led prayers at the Islamic Basic School park, and called on them to unite in peace for development.

He said a modern Islamic secondary school, and a health centre project abandoned since 2012, all needed to be completed to benefit the community.

Alhaji Hamidu said the community was working to achieve the projects among others in health and education, and made an appeal to the various factions to come together.

A recent court ruling had attempted to solve a dispute over the central mosque, and so there was heavy police presence at the religious event.

The Police hierarchy presented cash support for the celebration, and also appealed to them to coexist peacefully.

The ruling New Patriotic Party, and the main opposition National Democratic Congress and several other entities also donated towards the celebration.

The break of the month-long fast is characterised by reunions and joyous feasting.