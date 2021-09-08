Ho Node Hub holds second Digital Jobs Fair

The Ho Node Hub, a digital skills training initiative, has held the second edition of its Digital Jobs Fair in Ho.

The fair was established to help develop a network of employers and jobseekers within the digital workspace, and features notable companies, including employment and advertising agencies.

Mr Courage Asase, Managing Director of the Hub, which is affiliated to the Ghana Tech Lab, said “the motivation behind this program is to create a platform for people in digital skills to meet prospective employers and business promoters, and share opportunities”.

He said although challenging, the Hub tries to help develop the digital ecosystem of the Ho Municipality to par with the ICT environments of developed areas.

“It’s a very developing ecosystem, compared to other matured ecosystems like Accra or Kumasi. We are still trying to have a foothold in the ecosystem. It’s been four years, but it’s still developing.

He said the Hub provided lots of opportunities in digital skills training, and that as hard skills continued to steal the job market, the youth must reconsider their educational patterns.

This year’s event was on the theme, “Building Resilient Creatives For The Job Market”, and attracted young people and graduates, and also partner companies engaging trainees of the Hub, to the Ho Municipal Assembly premises where it was held.

Mr. Wisdom Atakpa, CEO of Awak Construction Limited, who was the guest speaker at the opening of the fair, said the employment landscape was being digitized, and advised the youth to seek the right mix of theoretical and skill knowledge to enable them stay afloat.

The Ho Node Hub is a beneficiary of the MasterCard Foundation’s Young Africa Works, which seeks to create jobs and skills opportunities for over 10,000 youths in Africa

For the past two and a half years under the program, the Hub has trained hundreds in ICT, entrepreneurship, and facilitated start-up pitching opportunities for numerous entrepreneurial-minded youth.