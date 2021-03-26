The Ho East Presbytery of the Evangelical Presbyterian (EP) Church, Ghana has held its first biennial fasting and prayer meeting in Ho.

Reverend. Dr. Vivian Balasu-Addo, Ho East Presbytery Moderator of the Church speaking at the event said “prayer and fasting are the only effective channels to communicate with God to address our needs.”

She, therefore, urged Christians to continue praying without ceasing and rely on the faithfulness of God.

The event is aimed at interceding on behalf of the E. P. Church and the nation.

Participants included all Pastors and Catechists in the Presbytery.

The Moderator said that it was only God who could revive and restore man to his lost glory.

She said Christians could only influence and change the world for the better with their prayers, actions, and utterances.

Rev. Dr. Balasu-Addo reminded Christians, especially Pastors to see each other as co-workers in the lord’s vineyard and urged them to eschew character assassination and mudslinging.

She appealed to other Presbyteries of the Church to emulate the shining example of the Ho East Presbytery and come together to pray to God for the church and the nation.

The prayers were led by Rev. Senyo Attipoe, Associate Pastor of Ho Kpodzi Parish of the Church, and Catechist Mawufemor Adzimah.