Ho Prophet Bernard Adzraku Survives Assassination Attempt, Credits Divine Intervention and Police Swift Action

Prophet Bernard Adzraku, the resident pastor of ECG The Jesus Nation Church in Ho, has narrowly escaped what appears to be an assassination attempt after being ambushed by masked gunmen on Thursday evening.

According to reports, the harrowing incident occurred shortly after the Prophet had concluded his regular prayer meeting. While driving home, he noticed suspicious individuals trailing his vehicle and immediately contacted the Director of Police Intelligence in Ho, Volta Region, to report the situation.

Following the alert, the Director advised Prophet Adzraku to roll up his windows and head to the nearest police station. However, given his proximity to home, the Director assured him that officers from the Ho Central Police Station would be dispatched to his location without delay.

As the Prophet neared his residence, the suspected assailants—armed and masked men on motorbikes—intercepted his vehicle and opened fire. In what he describes as a miraculous escape, Prophet Adzraku survived the deadly ambush. Police officers arrived at the scene just in time, forcing the attackers to flee and abandon their motorbikes and weapons.

The case is currently under investigation by the Ho Regional Police Command, with efforts underway to identify and apprehend the assailants.

Speaking after the incident, a visibly shaken Prophet Adzraku attributed his survival to divine intervention.

“I say indeed, safety is of the Lord Jesus Christ,” he declared. He also praised the Ho Regional Police Command, stating that the prompt action of the Director of Police Intelligence and his team prevented what could have been a tragic loss. “Without their swift response, I could have died on the spot,” he added.

The Prophet expressed deep concern for his safety, saying, “My life is at stake, even in my own town and country. This is happening to me—how could this be?”

Authorities are urging the public to remain calm while investigations continue.