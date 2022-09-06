Ho Rotary Club supports polio vaccination exercise

The Rotary Club of Ho, has supported the polio vaccination exercise in the Ho Municipality with personal protection equipment and other essentials worth GHC 1,000.

The items were presented to the Ho Municipal Health Directorate, which is supervising the vaccination of some 47,000 children under five years of age in the first round of a nation-wide routine immunization campaign against a re-emerging polio disease.

Simon Awumey, President of the Club, said while presenting the items, which included packs of bottled water, hand sanitizers and nose masks, that the donation would help sustain, and keep the exercise within covid safety parameters.

He urged parents and community members to support the exercise towards the total eradication of the disease.

“Caregivers and parents are encouraged to ensure their children under five years old are available for polio vaccination anywhere the vaccination teams may be, so that Africa and Ghana can see an end to all types of polio once and for all,” Mr. Awumey said.

The President mentioned Rotary’s long running commitment to the polio eradication campaign worldwide, with support totaling hundreds of millions of dollars over the decades, and that the Club in Ghana would ensure the nation was aided on the fight.

Madam Victoria Kpelli, Municipal Director for Health Services, thanked the Club for the support, saying sanitation remained a key component of exercise.

She said the exercise had benefited from the help of others including the ECG, the Regional agricultural directorate, and the police, and was assured it would end a success.

the nOPV2 vaccine is being administered orally by vaccination teams deployed to each of the 47 zones in the Municipality.

Social mobilisers work together with the teams to inform households on the event and would sustain the sensitization through the vaccination period.

“The uptake is good, and we have not had any difficulties”, the health director later told the Ghana News Agency, noting extensive publicity around the exercise.

The Ho Municipality had been cited among areas with the least vaccination coverage, and calls have been made to support efforts meet its target.

The first round of immunization runs from September 01 to September 04, with the second round coming off from October 06 to October 09, 2022.