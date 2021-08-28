Ho Sisters Association donates to prison inmates, Ho Teaching Hospital

The Ho Sisters Association, an all-female social group, has donated assorted items to the inmates of Ho Central Prisons, as part of activities towards its inauguration slated for August 28, this year.

The items, which included bags of rice, cooking oil, tin tomatoes, liquid soap, washing soap, packs of biscuits and soft drinks, mosquito spray, detergents, toilet rolls, are aimed to put smiles on the faces of the inmates.

Ms Anita Abla Enyonam Sankumah, Founding Leader and General Secretary of the Association, said the gesture was part of the group’s social responsibility to the vulnerable in society.

She said Christ showed mankind love and care during the time of his ministry on earth, and Christians have the responsibility to show love and care especially to the disadvantaged in society.

Ms Sankumah said the aim of the Association was to work towards the welfare of members and to extend charity to those in need, saying it was important for Christians to demonstrate the deeds of Christ towards mankind.

Chief Superintendent of Prison, Madam Janet Asabea, Officer In-Charge (OIC) of the Ho Female Prisons, who received the items commended the Association for the support.

She said the items would go a long way to assist in managing the inmates, saying the support from the central government was not enough to satisfy them.

The OIC appealed to philanthropists and benevolent organisations to emulate the group, and come to the aid of the inmates in similar ways to help quicken their reformation work.

The Association also supported the Ho Teaching Hospital, particularly the Maternity Ward with curtains to create a conducive environment for both nurses and mothers at the facility.

Ms Sankumah said the Association believed life began from maternity homes, thus the gesture to beautify the Ward to encourage the nurses discharge their duties effectively, and to make mothers who came to deliver to enjoy a serene environment.

She disclosed that the cost of the total items presented to both institutions was over Gh¢20,000.00, adding that plans were underway to provide computers and other learning materials to some basic schools in the Ho Municipality.

Madam Jancinta Mawulolo Epoh, Health Service Administrator, who received the items expressed appreciation for the kind gesture and appealed to other benevolent organisations to support the Unit.

Earlier, the Association undertook a clean-up exercise at the Ho Central Market and Asogli Palace and a float through the principal streets.

It was formed two years ago and currently has a population of 75 and opened to ladies of good character within the Asogli State.