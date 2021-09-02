Ho Sisters Association inaugurated

The Ho Sisters Association, an all-female social group has been inaugurated in Ho, in the Volta Region.

The Association was formed two years ago with the aim of enhancing the welfare of members and to extend charity to the vulnerable in society by supporting them with life changing items.

The Association is also focusing on promoting quality education in the Ho Municipality through provision of teaching and learning materials including laptops and desktop computers to basic schools for effective academic work.

Madam Victoria Letsa, Chief Executive Officer, Viarchie Company Limited, described the group as “noble” and admonished members to remain focused, making sure nothing distracted them from the purpose of forming the Association.

She said the growth of the group would require commitment and determination, and therefore called on members to be committed to the cause of the Association and bring their expertise to bear to nurture and develop the group to a high level.

Madam Letsa asked them to lead an impeccable and exemplary life and conducted themselves in a manner that would attract more ladies of good character to join the group to carry out its objective to put smiles on the faces of the underprivileged.

Mr Wallace Akondor, former Commissioner of Customs, speaking at the inaugural ceremony, charged members to do their best to remain united to advance and sustain the Association.

He entreated them to “avoid sowing seeds of disintegration” in the group but rather endeavour to ensure inclusiveness as it was a critical tool for the success of any group and organisation.

Mr Akondor underscored the importance of every member to be involved in the decision-making process to build the Association and to move “it from strength to strength.”

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, commended the founders of the Association and asked that the vision of forming the Association be pursued to the fullest in unity.

He described the inaugural theme: “Work and happiness; Fixing our communities for a better Ghana” as apt, saying it was important for the citizens to work towards developing their communities and the country as a whole.

The event was used to induct new executives into office to steer the affairs of the Association for the next two years.

They include; Mrs Rosy Dufe, President, Madam Stella Serwah Agbesi, Vice President, Madam Anita Sankumah, General Secretary, Madam Ruth Attipoe, Assistant Secretary, Mrs Florence Fefeti, Financial Secretary, Madam Vivian Yaba, Assistant Financial Secretary, Madam Roseline Sankumah, Treasure, and Madam Faith Judith Awumah, Auditor.

The rest are; Madam Believe Dzabah, Communications Officer, Madam Regina Aniewu Afeku and Madam Esther Kunawutor, Organisers, Madam Esinam Gbedemah, Chaplain.

The executive advisors include, Mrs Nancy Kudzinya, Madam Precious Yaogah, Mrs Georgina Nani, Madam Patricia Adzah and Madam Ruth Attipoe.

Mrs Rosy Dufe, President, on behalf of her colleagues thanked members for the confidence reposed in them and promised that they would discharge their duties effectively for the progress of the Association.

The Association currently has a population of 75, and is open to all ladies of good character within the Asogli State.

There were goodwill messages from other associations in the Ho Municipality including the Club 50.