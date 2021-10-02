Ho Teaching Hospital Board charged to ensure quality service delivery

An 11-member Board of Governors has been inaugurated for the Ho Teaching Hospital with a call on members to ensure quality service delivery and enhanced Internally Generated Funds (IGF).

Dr Felix Kwaku Anyah, the Chief Executive of Holy Trinity Spar and Medical Centre, who was the previous Chairman of the Board, was maintained together with members including Mr Ernest Yao Gaewu and Dr Emmanuel Kofi Amponsah, medical practitioners, and Dr Prince Sodoke Amuzu, representing the Allied Health professionals.

The others are Dr Audu Rauf, a Pharmacist, and Mr Felix Nyante, Rep of Nurses and Midwives, Prof John Gyapong and Dr Sylvia Ayeley Deganus, reps of the University Councils, Mr Kofi Ampofo Agyapong, with experience in Finance and Risk Management, Mr Victor Andy Danku, a Businessman, and Dr John Kofi Banaanwin Tampuori, Chief Administrator of the Hospital.

Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, the Minister of Health, who inaugurated the Board, led the members to swear the Oath of Office and Secrecy.

He commended them for availing themselves for re-nomination to serve the country and said a lot would be expected of them to ensure quality service delivery.

Mr Agyeman-Manu encouraged them to develop strategies for enhanced IGF to improve infrastructure and other needs, without necessarily having to run to the government for assistance, and to ensure great accountability.

He urged the Board to readily notify the Ministry of any difficulty for quick redress.

Dr Anyah said owing to the strategic placing of the Hospital in the Volta Region, it offered services to both Ghanaians and people from neibouring countries.

He said management was, therefore, working at securing an international accreditation to enable it to achieve its dream of Medical Tourism to harness more revenue for the country.

He commended the President and Ministry of Health for the confidence reposed him and his colleagues and assured of their commitment to working hard to achieve set targets.