Ho Teaching Hospital Commended For Quality Healthcare Delivery

Mr Kwaku Agyeman Manu, the Minister of Health (MoH), has commended the Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH) for providing effective and quality healthcare in the Volta Region and beyond.

The Minister extolled the hospital for its role in supporting the government in combating the COVID-19 and bringing its devastating effects to the barest minimum in the region.

Mr Manu gave the commendation in a speech read on his behalf by Dr Mrs Martha Gyansa-Lutterodt, the Director of Technical Coordination at the MoH, during the 2021 annual performance review conference of the HTH

He said the provision of healthcare was a ‘tedious one’ and thanked management and staff for their commitment to duty and high level of professionalism.

‘Supporting the Ho Teaching Hospital to provide the best of care for its numerous and cherished clients both in and outside the region will ultimately benefit the country,’ he said.

Mr Manu charged the Hospital to build a brand for itself and carve a niche for itself in the health care industry, noting that the change of the status of the facility to a teaching hospital demonstrated the confidence reposed in them.

He described the theme: “Crystallising the agenda for innovative tertiary healthcare towards medical tourism” as apt and urged the facility to make necessary efforts towards becoming the preferred destination for tertiary healthcare in the Region.

The Health Minister said the performance review was important as it provided a decent platform for the hospital to demonstrate to its clientele the core values it espoused for the attainment of goals and strategic decisions taken to achieve these goals.

Mr Manu disclosed that the government, in partnership with the World Bank, was currently constructing an ultra-modern treatment centre for Infectious Diseases, including COVID-19 for the hospital and the edifice was 90 per cent complete.

He said the 26-bed edifice had a theatre, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), pharmacy and a laboratory and that the facility was a government commitment to establishing Infectious Diseases Centre (IDC) for each region.

The government through the Ministry of Health had provided some equipment to support the operation of the Ho Teaching Hospital, including five ECG Machines, five Defibrillators, 19 Cardiac Monitors, five baby incubators, five Radiant warmers, five Delivery beds, 79 wheelchairs, five ICU beds, two ventilators, two CAPS, he said.

The Minister said the Ministry had rolled out an E-Health programme in all teaching hospitals to capture, store, analyse, retrieve and transfer patient informationHe said the E-Health programme was an all-inclusive health information platform for easy tracking of the performance of staff and monitoring of revenues and expenditure of health facilities in the country.

Dr John Tampuori, the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of HTH, said the hospital in 2021 launched the Cardiothoracic fundraiser to raise $3.2m for the purchase of equipment for the Centre which operates chiefly on ‘OPD’.

He said the fundraising was still ongoing, adding that they were poised to do things differently, improving on all spheres of their activities and getting better results and called for support.

The CEO said the institution was currently hooked on the Lightwave Health Information Management System (LHIMS) installed through the instrumentality of the Ministry of Health.

As part of the LHIMS deployment, the facility benefited 100 desktop, 50 laptop computers and two servers, he said, and this had made the hospital surmount its initial challenges.

He said the hospital entered into a placement agreement with some companies to beef up its equipment base and to improve the quality of service in the year under review and this included Chemistry and Haematology analyzers, Echo-cardiogram machine and Endoscopic Set.

The hospital, he said, also procured a fit-for purpose van for Outreach Services with support of Rotary Club of Ho and International and the Anglican Church, Ho Diocese, and that the hospital would take delivery of the van in the next three weeks.

Dr Tampuori said a lot more had to be done to realise the vision of the hospital of becoming the premium in innovative tertiary health care, medical education and research.

He charged the directorates and sub-Budget Management Committees (BMCs) to continue to do their best to enhance the quality of service and fortunes of the hospital.

Dr Tampuori mentioned inadequate medical officers, inadequate accommodation for service delivery (clinical and offices) and residential, inadequate vehicles and lack of some critical equipment as some challenges beset the facility.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, said the HTH was dear to his heart and that the Coordinating Council would continue to provide the necessary support to the hospital.

There were solidarity messages from CEOs of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Cape Teaching Hospital, Tamale Teaching Hospital, University of Health and Allied Sciences among others.