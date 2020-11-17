Dr John Tampuori, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH) has said his outfit is putting documents together to solicit for support for the establishment of ‘Burns and Plastic Surgery’ Centre in the facility.

He said they are considering the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC), the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and others, whose products usually are the causes of such accidents resulting in burns and injuries.

Dr Tampuori disclosed these to journalists during a presentation of GHC 2,000 by the Regional Directorate of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) towards the upkeep of last Wednesday’s gas explosion resulting in various injuries to victims on admission at the Teaching Hospital in Ho.

He said recent increasing cases of gas explosion at filling stations and domestically at homes and bushfires have necessitated their collective search for support to construct a burns Centre as demands are getting high.

“As a Teaching hospital, the Board of Governors and management are exploring avenues to add essential service to the facility to curtail the movement of referral cases to Korle Bu, at best.”

He said when the surface of human skin burns, regulation of water out of the body is impaired and such victims need lots of water to revive the body to function properly knowing the body generally has a high percentage of water.

He said special wards and beds are crucial requirements to isolate and treat the burns to avoid further infection adding management is looking at that seriously.

The CEO said new services are on the drawing board of a hospital of almost 400-bed capacity and “we need space crucially to put ourselves ahead to bringing our services closer to clients.”

Dr Tampuori appealed to the residents and citizens of the region to eschew “wild allegations” about the facility in the public domain.

He said the hospital operates on the same standard operating procedures available in the country and elsewhere, which is strongly foisted on scientific basis and measures.

He said as human institutions, there are bound to be errors, which would manifest occasionally, but should never be the measurement of standards.

Mr Divine Bosson, Regional Director of NADMO said the donation was their corporate responsibility towards the victims and appealed to corporate entities, non-governmental organisations and individuals to come to the aid of the injured in the gas explosion accident.

Mr Samuel Boateng, manager of Mighty Gas Station, commended the Ghana National Fire Service for their prompt response to call.

He dispelled rumours that the Station was discharging product when the accident struck.

He said the injured were being taken care of, all expenses being borne by them while wishing them a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Selorm Dogboe, a taxi driver and victim of the accident died last Saturday.

Two victims are currently in intensive care unit (ICU), with 12 others, one of whom is at the 66th Artillery Regiment hospital, responding to treatment.